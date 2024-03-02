WATCH: Security camera captures tornado in Ohio

OHIO — Security camera video shows a tornado traveling across a field in Ohio early Wednesday morning.
>>PHOTOS: Sky 7 drone footage shows Clark County tornado damage
>>PHOTOS: Storm Damage from across the Miami Valley
The video shows an EF-1 tornado moving through a field near Chris Estep’s home in Madison County.
Estep is a storm chase with the Interstate Storm Team and posted the video on social media.
“Man, we must have had a guardian angel watching over us,” he said on his Facebook page. “Our house was in between 2 tornadoes with both tornadoes going on at once.”
It shows the 110-mph tornado started to take out transformers across the area.
>>RELATED: Clark Co. tornado traveled over 20 miles, 6th tornado confirmed in Ohio, NWS says
News Center 7 reported that the National Weather Service has confirmed at least six tornados touched town early Wednesday morning.
The National Weather Service has confirmed the following tornadoes:
- An EF2 tornado touched down in Springfield, Clark County, then turned into an EF1 tornado as it moved toward Madison County.
- An EF1 Tornado touched down in Riverside, Montgomery County, and moved into Greene County
- An EF2 tornado was confirmed in Blacklick, Franklin County
- An EF1 tornado in Hillard, Franklin County
- An EF2 tornado was confirmed in Licking County
- An EF2 tornado was confirmed in Monroe County, according to NWS Pittsburgh
Cleanup continues from these tornadoes.
©2024 Cox Media Group