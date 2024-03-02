WATCH: Security camera captures tornado in Ohio

OHIO — Security camera video shows a tornado traveling across a field in Ohio early Wednesday morning.

>>PHOTOS: Sky 7 drone footage shows Clark County tornado damage

>>PHOTOS: Storm Damage from across the Miami Valley

The video shows an EF-1 tornado moving through a field near Chris Estep’s home in Madison County.

Estep is a storm chase with the Interstate Storm Team and posted the video on social media.

“Man, we must have had a guardian angel watching over us,” he said on his Facebook page. “Our house was in between 2 tornadoes with both tornadoes going on at once.”

It shows the 110-mph tornado started to take out transformers across the area.

>>RELATED: Clark Co. tornado traveled over 20 miles, 6th tornado confirmed in Ohio, NWS says

News Center 7 reported that the National Weather Service has confirmed at least six tornados touched town early Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service has confirmed the following tornadoes:

An EF2 tornado touched down in Springfield, Clark County, then turned into an EF1 tornado as it moved toward Madison County.

tornado touched down in Springfield, then turned into an tornado as it moved toward An EF1 Tornado touched down in Riverside, Montgomery County, and moved into Greene County

Tornado touched down in Riverside, and moved into An EF2 tornado was confirmed in Blacklick, Franklin County

tornado was confirmed in Blacklick, An EF1 tornado in Hillard , Franklin County

tornado in Hillard An EF2 tornado was confirmed in Licking County

tornado was confirmed in An EF2 tornado was confirmed in Monroe County, according to NWS Pittsburgh

Cleanup continues from these tornadoes.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 37 Sky 7 shows Clark County tornado damage (Adam Barron/Staff)

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 129 Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Storm Damage Photo Courtesy 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

©2024 Cox Media Group