WATCH: Security camera captures tornado in Ohio

By WHIO Staff
OHIO — Security camera video shows a tornado traveling across a field in Ohio early Wednesday morning.

The video shows an EF-1 tornado moving through a field near Chris Estep’s home in Madison County.

Estep is a storm chase with the Interstate Storm Team and posted the video on social media.

“Man, we must have had a guardian angel watching over us,” he said on his Facebook page. “Our house was in between 2 tornadoes with both tornadoes going on at once.”

It shows the 110-mph tornado started to take out transformers across the area.

News Center 7 reported that the National Weather Service has confirmed at least six tornados touched town early Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service has confirmed the following tornadoes:

  • An EF2 tornado touched down in Springfield, Clark County, then turned into an EF1 tornado as it moved toward Madison County.
  • An EF1 Tornado touched down in Riverside, Montgomery County, and moved into Greene County
  • An EF2 tornado was confirmed in Blacklick, Franklin County
  • An EF1 tornado in Hillard, Franklin County
  • An EF2 tornado was confirmed in Licking County
  • An EF2 tornado was confirmed in Monroe County, according to NWS Pittsburgh

Cleanup continues from these tornadoes.

Sky 7 shows Clark County tornado damage

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Storm Damage

