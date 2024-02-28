UPDATE: NWS confirms EF-2 tornado touched down in Clark County

MIAMI VALLEY — UPDATE: @ 3 p.m.
The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-2 tornado touched down in Clark County.
News Center 7 has crews throughout the area including with the storm survey teams with the National Weather Service.
The tornado occurred near Springfield, according to the NWS.
UPDATE: @ 2:40 p.m.
An NWS Survey Team meteorologist confirmed with News Center 7 that a tornado touched down in Clark County early Wednesday morning.

INITIAL REPORT:
The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in the Miami Valley early Wednesday morning.
NWS said shortly after 1 p.m. that a tornado occurred in the Riverside area. The tornado continued into Greene County before weakening.
Additional details are expected to be released later this evening or tomorrow.

[1:11 PM] A tornado has been confirmed in Riverside in Montgomery and Greene County Ohio.https://t.co/iZAjKXi3W1— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) February 28, 2024
