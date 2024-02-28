DeWine to visit storm damage in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — Governor Mike DeWine is visiting Clark County following Wednesday morning’s tornadoes.
DeWine is scheduled to travel to Springfield this afternoon for a briefing with local officials on the damage.
As News Center 7 previously reported, damage has been reported to homes and trees in Clark, Montgomery, and Greene counties.
After the briefing, DeWine will visit nearby areas impacted by the storm.
