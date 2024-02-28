UPDATE: Damage reported after tornado-warned storms in Clark, Montgomery counties

CLARK COUNTY — Storm damage and road closures are being reported across the Miami Valley after early-morning storms rolled through the area.

UPDATE: @ 7:20 a.m.

Multiple homes are damaged along Ridge Road in Clark County, according to video submitted by a viewer.

UPDATE: @ 7:15 a.m.

The Butler Township Police Department says Little York Road is closed between Dog Leg Road and Peters Pike due to downed power lines.

The road will likely be closed for several hours, according to police.

UPDATE @7:00 a.m.

The Madison County Sheriff’s is asking people to avoid the area of U.S. 40 at the Clark/Madison County line due to storm damage.

ODOT is reporting both sides of U.S. 40 are closed beyond State Route 38 due to debris on the roadway.

There is reported storm damage from radar-indicated tornadoes in Clark County.

The Clark County Emergency Management Agency is asking for people to stay away from the area of Mitchell Road, Crabill Road, and Ridge Road in Springfield Township.

The agency is also asking people to be aware of their surroundings and stay downed power lines.

UPDATE @6:45 a.m.

The City of Springfield has confirmed there is storm damage early Wednesday after a radar-indicated tornado struck down in Clark County.

The Emergency Management Agency has received reports that multiple structures collapsed and the agency is working in conjunction with local departments to assess the damage at this time, according to a spokesperson.

They are asking for people to stay away from the area of Mitchell Road, Crabill Road, and Ridge Road in Springfield Township.

The agency is also asking people to be aware of their surroundings and stay downed power lines.

Riverside Police has also confirmed to News Center 7 that there is storm damage at the Airway Shopping Center due to this morning’s storms.

News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz and Taylor Robertson are checking storm damage throughout the area.

-INITIAL STORY-

We are getting reports of damage from Wednesday morning’s storms.

Our News Center 7 crews are checking storm damage across Clark County.

They are seeing power lines down at the intersection of Mitchell Road and Crabill Road.

Clark County was under a Tornado Warning.

