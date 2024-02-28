WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Storm damage from tornado-warned storms has been reported across the Miami Valley, including Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

A Wright-Patterson Public Affairs spokesperson confirmed to News Center 7 that there is storm damage at the base and they are in the process of assessing.

Photos sent in from an iWitness7 showed damage to at least one hangar in Area B.

The base also issued a temporary gate closure for Gate 22B.

“Gate 22B (I-675) on Area B will be closed to all traffic today, Feb. 28 due to storm damage,” base officials stated on social media.

Those trying to access Area B today have been asked to use Gate 1B from Springfield Street.

Storm damage reported at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base (iWitness7 Viewer)

Storm damage reported at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base (iWitness7 Viewer)





