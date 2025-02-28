1 injured in shooting at West Carrollton apartment complex

WEST CARROLLTON — A shooting led to a large police presence at an apartment complex in West Carrollton Friday afternoon.
Police were called to an apartment complex in the 100 block of Woodhills Boulevard around 3:00 p.m. on reports of a shooting.
West Carrollton Police Deputy Chief David Wessling was on the scene and confirmed one person was shot in an apartment.
The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Multiple people have been detained. The relationship between those detainees and the victim was not immediately made known.
We’ll update this story as we learn more.
