1 injured in shooting at West Carrollton apartment complex

WEST CARROLLTON — A shooting led to a large police presence at an apartment complex in West Carrollton Friday afternoon.

Police were called to an apartment complex in the 100 block of Woodhills Boulevard around 3:00 p.m. on reports of a shooting.

West Carrollton Police Deputy Chief David Wessling was on the scene and confirmed one person was shot in an apartment.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Multiple people have been detained. The relationship between those detainees and the victim was not immediately made known.

