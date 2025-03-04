State route closed after car crashes into power pole in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — A state route in Greene County will be closed for a few hours after a single car crash Monday night, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Dayton Post dispatcher.

Troopers were called to the intersection of State Route 235 and Hilltop on reports of a crash around 11:35 p.m.

The dispatcher said one car crashed into a power pole, causing lines to come down.

AES Ohio crews were called to the scene to make repairs.

SR-235 from Ludlow Road to US 68 will be closed for a few hours, according to the dispatcher.

The AES Ohio outage map indicates that less than two dozen customers in the area do not have power.

There are reports of at least one injury from the crash, but the dispatcher said it doesn’t appear serious.

