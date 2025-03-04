Girl Scouts hoping for ‘reconciliation’ with Archdiocese as new archbishop named

CINCINNATI — The Girl Scouts of Western Ohio (GSWO) is looking to reconcile their relationship with the Archdiocese of Cincinnati as a new archbishop has been named, according to our media partners WCPO-9 TV.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As previously reported by News Center 7, the Archdiocese of Cincinnati discontinued its partnership with the Girl Scouts in October 2024.

In a letter to parishioners, former Archbishop Dennis M. Schnurr said the decision comes after Girls Scouts of the USA “embraced and promoted an impoverished worldview regarding gender and sexuality.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Archbishop Schnurr announced his upcoming retirement in February.

According to a previous News Center 7 report, Pope Francis appointed Most Reverend Robert Casey, auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Chicago.

The GSWO is now circulating a petition that calls for the two sides to mend their relationship.

“We welcome you to the Archdiocese of Cincinnati. We ask your help with an urgent issue affecting thousands of Catholic Girl Scouts,” a letter addressed to Archbishop-designate Robert Casey reads. “Catholic Girl Scout troops have been given until December 2025 to leave their parishes, disband, or convert to American Heritage Girls.”

The move would impact at least 200 local Catholic Girl Scout troops and about 4,000 local Catholic Girl Scouts, according to WCPO-9 TV.

“The petition is really asking the new incoming Archbishop Casey for an opportunity to, one, meet with him, and two, for a reconciliation of the decision that Archbishop Schnurr made,” Incoming chair of the GSWO Catholic Committee Amy Armstrong Smith said.

Armstrong Smith said she did not agree with Schnurr’s characterization of the GSWO in the October letter.

“We feel that the mission of Girl Scouts and the Catholic Church are more aligned than not,” Armstrong Smith told WCPO-9. “The (implication) of this is that we have troops that are disbanding.”

An Archdiocese spokesperson said they haven’t received a petition at this time.

“We have recently been in good faith dialogue with the Catholic Committee on Girl Scouts and are disappointed that they have chosen to go to the media in the midst of our discussions,” the spokesperson said.

Armstrong Smith said she knew it was time to “build bridges” after Archbishop Casey’s first public address.

“Girl Scouts are very poignant about saying your faith development is very important (to) your overall development, right?” she said.

Armstrong Smith said GSWO troops have faced several hurdles in fulfilling their mission since the dissolution, WCPO-9 reported.

“The impact of not being able to sell the Girl Scout cookies at the fish fries or the parish events is having an impact,” she said. “But once again, I’ve asked people (to) think outside the box, right?”

Anyone interested in reading more, or signing the petition, can click here.

According to the petition, the letter will be delivered to Archbishop Casey sometime after March 31, 2025.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group