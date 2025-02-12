Archbishop of Cincinnati resigns, successor appointed

CINCINNATI — Pope Francis accepted the resignation of the Archbishop of Cincinnati on Wednesday.

Archbishop Dennis Schnurr resigned from the pastoral governance of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati, according to the United Conference of Catholic Bishops (UCCB).

The resignation and appointment was made public in Washington D.C. by Cardinal Christophe Pierre.

Bishop Robert G. Casey, Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Chicago will serve as his successor.

He will be the 11th archbishop of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati.

“It is with gratitude and humility that I accept Pope Francis’ invitation to serve the present generation of faithful in the Archdiocese of Cincinnati,” said Archbishop-designate Casey.” I am profoundly grateful to Archbishop Schnurr for his kindness to me upon receiving the news of my appointment. Please join me in continuing to pray for him.”

Pope Francis appointed Archbishop Schunurr as Apostolic Administrator, an Archdiocese of Cincinnati spokesperson said.

“It has been my great honor and privilege to serve the people of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati these past 15 years. Now, on behalf of the people of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati, it is a great joy to welcome Archbishop-designate Robert Casey to his new home,” he said. “Archbishop-designate Casey is highly regarded by the people and priests he serves, and I am pleased such a good man will be shepherding the people of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati. My intention in retirement is to remain in Cincinnati, and to help in any way our new archbishop deems appropriate. I am confident that he will find the local Church to be very welcoming and dedicated to the evangelization of our communities.”

He has served as the 10th archbishop of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati since 2009 and will continue the installation of Archbishop-designate Casey, the spokesperson added.

Archbishop Designate Robert Casey Photo contributed by Archdiocese of Cincinnati (Archdiocese of Cincinnati/Archdiocese of Cincinnati)

Pope Francis Accepts Resignation of Archbishop Dennis Schnurr of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati; Appoints Bishop Robert Casey as Successor | Read the full release at: https://t.co/yLL44R4cQw pic.twitter.com/lWa635XIGD — U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (@USCCB) February 12, 2025

