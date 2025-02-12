Right lane closed on EB I-70 in Preble County after person hit

PREBLE COUNTY — State troopers and medics responded after a person got hit on a major interstate Wednesday morning.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) responded around 7:04 a.m. to Interstate 70 Eastbound near the Preble County rest area on reports of a person hit.
Dispatchers tell News Center 7 the right lane is blocked, but the left lane is open.
ODOT cameras show the right lane is blocked on EB I-70 at the Preble County rest area.
We will update this story.
