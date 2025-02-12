Can you help? Deputies searching for missing 17-year-old local girl

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Have you seen this girl?
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Law enforcement agencies are looking for a missing 17-year-old Montgomery County girl, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC).
TRENDING STORIES:
- 19 train cars derail in northern Ohio
- Winter Weather Advisory issued some; AM snow, accumulating ice possible
- Officers ask for public’s help after finding dead body in canal
Jayla Stafford has been missing since Sept. 17.
The Centerville Police Department also shared Jayla’s poster on social media.
NCMEC is the nation’s largest & most influential child protection organization, according to its Facebook page.
Anyone with information can contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at (937) 225-4357.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group