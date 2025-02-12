Can you help? Deputies searching for missing 17-year-old local girl

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Have you seen this girl?

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Law enforcement agencies are looking for a missing 17-year-old Montgomery County girl, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC).

TRENDING STORIES:

Jayla Stafford has been missing since Sept. 17.

The Centerville Police Department also shared Jayla’s poster on social media.

NCMEC is the nation’s largest & most influential child protection organization, according to its Facebook page.

Anyone with information can contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at (937) 225-4357.

Jayla Stafford- Missing 17-year-old girl Photo contributed by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (via Website) (National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (via Website) /National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (via Website))

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group