Body found in Middletown canal identified

MIDDLETOWN — Officers have identified the man who was found dead in a Middletown canal Feb. 11.

Derron Tyler Johnson was found dead in the canal near the 2900 block of Carmody Boulevard. Johnson was 38-years-old, according to the Butler County Coroner.

The Middletown Police Department has asked for help identifying the body Tuesday morning, according to a social media post.

Officers responded at 7:44 a.m. to the 2900 block Wilbraham Road on the report of a person in a canal wearing jeans and a brown jacket.

Upon arrival, they found a dead male face down in the canal.

The Butler County Coroner is still working to investigate the cause and manner of Johnson’s death.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Kirby at 513 425-7736 or 513-425-7700.

