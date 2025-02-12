Joann to close hundreds of stores nationwide, including over 30 across Ohio

A popular craft store will close hundreds of its locations, including over 30 in Ohio.

JOANN has filed a motion seeking court authority to begin closing approximately 500 stores across the nation, a spokesperson for Joann confirmed.

Of those hundreds of stores, 32 are in Ohio including the following area locations:

Springfield : 1608J Upper Valley Pike Suite C9

: 1608J Upper Valley Pike Suite C9 Fairborn : 2850 Centre Drive Suite G

: 2850 Centre Drive Suite G Dayton : 5001 Salem Avenue

: 5001 Salem Avenue Mason : 8125 Arbor Square Drive

: 8125 Arbor Square Drive Hamilton: 3177 Princeton Road

“This was a very difficult decision to make, given the major impact we know it will have on our Team Members, our customers, and all of the communities we serve,” the spokesperson said.

The closures come after Joann filed for bankruptcy last month for the second time in less than a year.

