Is your ex a worm? Area zoo will name a critter after your ex, feed it to bears

COLUMBUS — Is your ex un-bear-able? Well, an area zoo is giving you the chance to get your revenge.

Name a superworm after someone and the Columbus Zoo will feed it to a sloth bear for you.

You will be sent a video of one of the zoo’s sloth bears — Randhir or Heiderose — slurping up worms through a tube.

Each worm costs $15.

Purchases will also support animal care and conservation efforts at the zoo.

