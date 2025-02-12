STAY INFORMED: School districts delayed due to ‘inclement weather’

MIAMI VALLEY — Some local school districts announced they will be opening late this morning.

Greeneview Local Schools announced on social media that there would be a two-hour delay in Greene County.

They said it was “due to inclement weather conditions.”

Wilmington City Schools is also on a two-hour delay in Clinton County.

This comes after they canceled for two days due to staff illnesses.

We will update this story.

