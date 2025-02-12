Man formally charged in connection to Dayton robbery, shooting

DAYTON — A man was formally charged in connection to a shooting that happened in Dayton on Feb. 1st.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police say a shooting victim arrived at the hospital saying he had been shot in an alley on Harvard Ave, according to the affidavit. Officers collected shell casings at the scene, the affidavit says.

TRENDING STORIES:

The victim told police he was shot while trying to buy a handgun, and that the suspect had stolen the gun and $230. There was a struggle during the robbery, and the victim was shot in the leg, the affidavit states.

The victim stated that he had connected with the suspect over Facebook. Officers were able to use the suspect’s Facebook name, “Zay Low,” to track him down, according to the affidavit.

Isaiah Dixon, 18, aka “Zay Low,” was arrested on Kentwood Ave. in Trotwood on Feb. 3, the affidavit states.

Dixon has been indicted on charges of aggravated robbery, felonious assault with serious physical harm and felonious assault with a deadly weapon.

The affidavit states officers were able to match the shell casings from the scene with a weapon found at Dixon’s home.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group