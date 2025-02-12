Former Ohio State football coach confirmed as lieutenant governor

The Ohio House of Representatives and Ohio Senate have confirmed the appointment of Jim Tressel as the next lieutenant governor.

The Ohio Senate voted 31-1 and the Ohio House voted 68-27 to confirm Tressel, who was nominated by Governor Mike DeWine for the position on Monday.

DeWine congratulated Tressel in a post on social media.

“Congratulations to Jim Tressel on being confirmed by the Ohio General Assembly to become the next lieutenant governor! He brings a wealth of knowledge to the position and will serve Ohio with distinction,” DeWine wrote.

The position became vacant after former Lt. Gov. Jon Husted was chosen to fill JD Vance’s Senate term on Jan. 17.

Husted served as lieutenant governor since 2019.

DeWine said he wanted to choose someone who “knew Ohio” and shared “Ohio values.”

Tressel was the former president of Youngstown State University and served as the 22nd head football coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes where he led them to win the National Championship in 2002.

