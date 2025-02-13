UPDATE: Winter Weather Advisory issued for some; mix of snow, ice possible

MIAMI VALLEY — UPDATE @12:45 a.m.

Parts of the region could see a mix of snow and freezing rain early this morning

The National Weather Service has also issued a Winter Weather Advisory until 7 a.m. today for Auglaize, Darke, Mercer, Logan, and Shelby counties in Ohio. It also includes Wayne County in Indiana.

It is also in effect for Randolph County in Indiana until 4 a.m. today.

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz continues to TRACK this system. She will have the latest LIVE this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak starting at 4:25 a.m.

The National Weather Service said we could see mixed precipitation of ice and snow during the overnight hours.

We could see slippery road conditions that could impact the morning commute.

NWS says drivers should slow and use caution while driving.

We will update this story.

