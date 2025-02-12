Man who pleaded guilty to deadly 2022 crash learns sentence

CLAY TWP. — A local man who pleaded guilty to a deadly 2022 crash has learned his sentence.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man indicted for crash that killed 2, seriously injured 1 in Clay Township

Clayton Cooper, 27, was sentenced to four to six years in prison and will have driver’s license suspended for two years, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s office.

Court records indicate he pleaded guilty back in January to two counts from a bill of information of involuntary manslaughter and one count each of vehicular assault and criminal trespass.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the crash happened in October 2022 in the area of Pansing Road and Phillipsburg-Union Road.

The surviving victim regained consciousness and was able to contact 911, Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said in 2022.

Further investigation determined Cooper, after consuming alcohol, took three women for a joyride in his utility vehicle, Heck said. Cooper failed to slow for a culvert, causing him to lose control and crash the vehicle.

>>ORIGINAL COVERAGE: 2 dead, 2 injured after UTV crash in Clay Township

Two of his passengers, later identified as 20‐year‐old Bailey Watson, of Englewood, and 20‐year‐old Madison Grow, of Laura, were killed in the crash.

The third passenger, a 20‐year‐old female from Lewisburg, suffered serious injuries.

