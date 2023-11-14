Man indicted for crash that killed 2, seriously injured 1 in Clay Township

CLAY TOWNSHIP — A Phillipsburg man has been indicted in connection to a deadly utility vehicle crash that killed two women and seriously injured another last October.

Clayton Anderson Cooper, 26, was indicted by the Montgomery County Grand Jury on four counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, two counts of reckless homicide, one count of aggravated vehicular assault, one count of vehicular assault, one count of assault, one count of OVI, and one count of criminal trespass.

The crash happened early on Saturday, October 15, 2022 in the area of Pansing Road and Phillipsburg-Union Road, News Center 7 previously reported.

The surviving victim regained consciousness and was able to contact 911, Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said.

Further investigation determined Cooper, after consuming alcohol, took three women for a joyride in his utility vehicle, Heck said. Cooper failed to slow for a culvert, causing him to lose control and crash the vehicle.

Two of his passengers, later identified as 20‐year‐old Bailey Watson, of Englewood, and 20‐year‐old Madison Grow, of Laura, were killed in the crash.

The third passenger, a 20‐year‐old female from Lewisburg, was seriously injured.

Cooper is currently in custody at the Montgomery County Jail.

