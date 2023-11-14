LICKING COUNTY — At least three people have died and over a dozen more are injured after a fiery crash on Interstate 70 near Columbus.

The crash was reported just before 9 a.m. Tuesday morning on westbound I-70 near State Route 158 in Licking County, which is east of Columbus.

>> PHOTOS: At least 3 killed, over a dozen injured in fiery I-70 crash in Ohio

At least three people have been killed in the crash, according to our news partners at WBNS in Columbus. They also reported that 15 others were taken to the hospital.

The crash appears to involve a semi-truck and a charter bus carrying students from a school in eastern Ohio, WBNS reported.

Licking County Emergency Management Agency Director Sean Grady said the bus had 57 people onboard.

I-70 is closed in both directions as emergency crews continue to respond.

We’re working to learn more.

