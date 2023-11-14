‘Devastated;’ Politicians react to bus crash that killed 3, injured 18 others on I-70 in Ohio

LICKING COUNTY — Politicians in Ohio are reacting after three people were killed and 18 others were injured in a crash involving a bus on Interstate 70 near Columbus.

Several political leaders have released statements on social media.

Governor Mike DeWine

“Fran and I are praying for everyone involved in the bus crash east of Columbus today. It is our worst nightmare to have a bus full of children involved in such a terrible crash, and it is certainly the worst nightmare that families and schools can endure.”

Lt. Governor Jon Husted

“Tina and I would like to send our heartfelt condolences and prayers to the victims and their families involved in the crash in Licking County this morning which involved students from Tuscarawas Valley Local Schools.”

Congressman Troy Balderson

“I am devastated to hear about the terrible crash on I-70 involving a semitruck and a bus carrying students. My prayers are with all those involved, and I will continue to closely monitor the situation.”

The crash was reported just before 9 a.m. Tuesday morning on westbound I-70 near State Route 310 in Licking County, which is east of Columbus.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed that 18 people from the bus were taken from the scene to seven area hospitals.

Troopers confirmed that the crash was deadly, but did not confirm the number of people killed. An emergency official confirmed to our news partners at WNBS that three people died as a result of the crash.

The crash involved a total of five vehicles. It’s unknown if anyone else from the other four vehicles involved were injured.

We will continue providing updates to this story.

