Crews battle fire near local middle school in Dayton

DAYTON — Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Dayton near Wogaman Middle School.
Firefighters were called to the 2600 block of Germantown Street for a fire, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.
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No additional information was readily available.
News Center 7 is working to learn what started the fire, and if there were any injuries.
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