Large police presence responds to wanted person call in Dayton

DAYTON — A large police presence was spotted along a busy road in Dayton on Tuesday.
A Montgomery County dispatch supervisor told News Center 7 that authorities were in the 3600 block of W Third Street on a wanted person call.
iWitness 7 video shows several Dayton police cruisers blocking off the street and nearby alleys. Several trucks on scene appear to be SWAT vehicles.
Additional information was not immediately available.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
