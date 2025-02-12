Large police presence responds to wanted person call in Dayton

DAYTON — A large police presence was spotted along a busy road in Dayton on Tuesday.

A Montgomery County dispatch supervisor told News Center 7 that authorities were in the 3600 block of W Third Street on a wanted person call.

iWitness 7 video shows several Dayton police cruisers blocking off the street and nearby alleys. Several trucks on scene appear to be SWAT vehicles.

Additional information was not immediately available.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

