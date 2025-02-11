Suspect accused of shooting, killing 34-year-old mother ‘has a history’ of violent crimes

DAYTON — Police have identified the mother who was killed in her Dayton home early Monday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, the shooting occurred in the 2900 block of Millicent Avenue around 2:20 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Dayton police identified the victim as Matyka Brown, 34.

They say Brown’s ex-boyfriend shot her as her 14-year-old and 9-year-old daughters ran out of the house for help.

The suspect went to the home, broke in through a window, and at 2 a.m. waited, then attacked Brown, according to Dayton Police Department Major Brian Johns.

“I won’t go into that great of detail, but I will say the kids began to flee the residence with mom still there when the shots were fired,” Johns said.

Johns said police believe the suspect was violent with Brown during or after their relationship.

“He had been arrested back in October for strangulation of our victim in this case, Brown, so we’re following up on that case because I think he has a history of arrest for violent crime,” Johns said.

Brown was pronounced dead at her home, according to Johns.

Officers on scene got a description of the man and arrested him nearby.

“The suspect had left the scene and was later arrested in west Dayton,” Johns said.

Police have not officially identified the suspect.

Montgomery County Jail records show that Tony Jackson, 32, was arrested on Millicent Avenue and booked on suspicion of murder charges just a few hours after the shooting occurred.

Johns said the department is trying to help family members support the two girls now left without a mother.

“The suspect in this case is not the father of the kids but they refer to him as their stepfather,” Johns said.

Police said they hope the prosecutors approved the charges against Jackson no later than Wednesday morning.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group