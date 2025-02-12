19 train cars derail in northern Ohio

SENECA COUNTY, Ohio — 19 train cars derailed in northern Ohio Monday night, according to Seneca County Sheriff Frederick Stevens.

The derailment occurred at approximately 8:19 p.m. along U.S. 224 in Attica, which is east of Tiffin.

Stevens said no one was injured, but the railroad crossing and ground were damaged.

There was no damage to nearby power poles or wires.

Two of the derailed cars were leaking fluid, according to Stevens.

One has been identified as corn syrup and the other as ethanol.

The sheriff’s office has a sniffer drone looking over the scene “to double and triple verify,” according to Stevens.

There is no danger of any hazardous materials at this time.

It is unclear what caused this derailment.

