‘She’s a good girl;’ Woman turns to drone animal recovery service to find lost dog

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A local woman turned to a drone recovery business to help find her dog.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, Eye in the Sky – Drone Animal Recovery is located in Farmersville. The business uses specialized technology to help pet owners find their lost animals.

Chris Johnson is a thermal drone operator for the business.

“I’d say we average probably three to four calls a week now,” Johnson said.

Eye in the Sky helped an animal rescue find a Corgi that escaped from its foster home just 20 minutes after being dropped off Monday night.

“She just took off, straight through the woods, across the creek and into the field. It took us on a wild chase for 12 hours,” Amory Thomas, No Tails About It Corgi Rescue, said.

Just before giving up, the drone spotted the dog hiding in a large field.

Johnson showed News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson how the drone works.

Several white spots light up on the monitor, representing a heat source.

“So a lot of it is, if you see a group, you know, if you see two or three really small dots, that’s rabbits, you know the raccoon that I pointed out to you, I could tell it was at a higher elevation,” Johnson said. “I mean, from 1,000 ft away you can see what you’re looking at and identify it.”

He said plenty of recoveries are successful, but sometimes they aren’t.

Farmersville resident Joni Schumann contacted Johnson to help look for her dog Pecan. The pup has been missing for 10 days.

“If she was on our property he would have found her,” Schumann said.

She searched everywhere – and so did Johnson with his drone.

“At this point, she’s thinking the dog got stolen,” Johnson said.

“I know she’s a good girl, I know you want to keep her but I’d really like her back but if you’re not gonna give her back, then take care of her,” Schumann said.

As previously reported by News Center 7, leaders in Montgomery County said there is a big stray and lost dog problem.

They are thinking about putting a special task force together to focus on solutions.

Johnson said he’d be more than willing to help the task force with his drone.

