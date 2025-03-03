1 in custody after reported ICE investigation in Montgomery County

NEW LEBANON — One person is in custody after a reported investigation by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Montgomery County.

The New Lebanon Police Department assisted the FBI and HSI in serving a warrant on the 200 block of Perry Street, according to a social media post by the department.

One person was taken into custody, police said.

Police said flashbangs were used but there was no danger to residents.

News Center 7 reached out to the FBI and Homeland Security, who referred to ICE for any additional information on the investigation.

We have reached out to ICE and will update this story if we receive a response.

We will continue to follow this developing story.

