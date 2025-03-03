Kettering man drowns at Caesar Creek Lake after boat capsizes

WARREN COUNTY — The body of a man who went missing while fishing from a boat on Caesar Creek Lake has been recovered, according to Butler County Sheriff’s Richard Jones.

The Warren County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Levi Keifer, 27, of Kettering.

Authorities received reports that Keifer was missing on Feb. 27.

The coroner’s office said authorities eventually found Keifer’s boat and debris.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) requested Task Force One Dive Team to help with the recovery mission on Feb. 28, according to Jones.

ODNR used several sonar boats, ground and air resources before requesting a dive team.

“Several sonar targets were located and required further investigation by the TF-1 Dive Team,” Jones said.

Multiple dive team members with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Services (ERS) Unit responded as part of TF-1.

Divers found Keifer’s body 30 feet below the surface. He was successfully recovered on Saturday around 8:30 p.m.

“Working jointly with other agencies is momentous in attaining a goal of rescue or recovery. Our hearts and prayers go out to the victim’s family,” Jones said.

Warren County Coroner Russell Uptegrove ruled the cause of death as drowning.

