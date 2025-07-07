Man dead after being thrown from pickup truck in area crash

LOGAN COUNTY — A 53-year-old man is dead after a crash in Logan County over the weekend, according to a Logan County Sheriff’s Office crash report.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash happened in the 5800 block of County Road 1 in Monroe Township around 12:30 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Jeffrey Rucker, 53, of West Liberty, was driving a Ford F-150 north on CR-1 when he lost control, deputies said in the report

The pickup truck went off the right side of the road, came back into the roadway and crossed the center line.

Still out of control, the pickup truck went off the right side of the road again and hit a ditch, according to the report.

The truck then reentered the road and overturned.

As the pickup truck rolled over, it hit an oncoming Honda CR-V that had slowed down, according to the report.

The pickup truck stopped in a ditch off the left side of the road near a cornfield.

The crash report indicates that Rucker was ejected from the truck as it overturned.

Rucker was found dead on scene about 30 to 40 feet away from the car, according to the report.

Deputies said that Rucker was not wearing a seatbelt when the crash occurred.

The driver of the Honda CR-V was not injured in this crash.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group