Oregon District restaurant announces closure

DAYTON — A restaurant in the Oregon District is set to close at the end of the week.

Corner Kitchen, located at 613 E 5th Street, announced their upcoming closure on Facebook Tuesday afternoon.

“For the past three years, we have poured our passion and dedication into creating memorable dining experiences, and it has been an absolute honor to serve this community,” the post said.

The restaurant’s final service will be Sunday and its hours for the week are the following:

Tuesday to Thursday: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Corner Kitchen said it is “heartbreaking” to watch the foot traffic in the Oregon District decline and see how it impacts other businesses in the area.

“From the bottom of our hearts thank you, Dayton. We love you and will cherish the memories we’ve made together,” the post said.

