CareFlight responds after car crashes into house in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — One person is hurt after a car crashed into a house in Clark County Tuesday evening, according to a South Charleston police officer.

The crash happened on Walnut Street in South Charleston around 8 p.m.

The officer told News Center 7 that the car crashed into the front of the house, causing minor structure damage.

One person was transported to an area hospital and CareFlight was called to the hospital, according to the officer.

Information on the extent of their injuries was not immediately available.

Only one car was involved in this crash.

It is unclear how this crash occurred.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

