Several fire departments battling fire at building in downtown Piqua

MIAMI COUNTY — At least six fire departments are responding to a fire at a building in downtown Piqua late Tuesday night, a Miami County dispatcher confirmed.

The fire was reported at 115 E High Street in Piqua after 11 p.m.

Firefighters are on scene actively fighting the flames.

News Center 7 crews are heading to the scene to learn more information.

This is a developing story.

