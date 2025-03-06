Local sushi restaurant closes location after 10 years

CENTERVILLE — A sushi restaurant in Montgomery County has permanently closed after 10 years.

Fusian, located at 1024 Miamisburg-Centerville Road in Centerville, closed on Feb. 28, according to its website.

The restaurant closed because the lease ended.

There are a few other Fusian locations in the Miami Valley, according to the website.

One is located near the University of Dayton at 1200 Brown Street and the other near Fairfield Commons Mall at 2733 Fairfield Commons.

