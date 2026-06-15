48-year-old woman critically injured after motorcycle crash in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — A 48-year-old woman was seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in Miami County over the weekend.

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The crash happened in the 7000 block of Scarff Road in Bethel Township around 6:20 p.m. on Saturday, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

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Upon arrival, first responders found an adult female motorcyclist who had sustained critical injuries.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the motorcycle was traveling northbound on Scarff Road when the rider lost control.

Witnesses at the scene told Miami County deputies that they saw the motorcycle leave the roadway before reentering and then leaving the roadway again.

The motorcyclist, identified as 48-year-old Kristen Duffey of Xenia, was airlifted to Miami Valley Hospital. Details on her current condition are not available at this time.

The crash remains under investigation by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

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