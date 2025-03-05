Teacher’s aide no longer employed after alleged assault of boy with autism

GREENE COUNTY — A teacher’s aide charged with assaulting a special needs child on a school bus no longer has her job.

News Center 7′s John Bedell spoke with the child’s father about this new development. He will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:30.

News Center 7 previously reported that Tenyetta Olinger, 48, of Fairborn, was indicted last week by a Greene County grand jury on one count of assault and two counts of endangering children, according to Greene County Common Pleas Court records.

Both the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office and Bellbrook Police confirmed that Olinger is the now-charged suspect in connection with the assault of 8-year-old Nathan Jackson.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Fairborn resident Dustin Jackson said his son, Nathan, who is nonverbal autistic, was assaulted by a Sugarcreek Academy employee.

According to the police report, a teacher’s aide told an officer that the employee allegedly grabbed the boy’s wrist, then lifted him by his harness straps and “muscled” him into the seat.

The aide continued and said the accused employee threw the child “into his seat with such force that he struck his head his head against the window and cried out in pain,” the report read.

Greene County Educational Service Center (ESC) Superintendent Terry Graves-Strieter sent the following statement to News Center 7 on March 5:

“The individual in question has not been employed by the Greene County ESC since January 30, 2025. The Greene County ESC has no further comments so as to avoid any possibility of interference with the judicial process.”

