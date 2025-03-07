Dayton violence interruption program set to begin this summer

DAYTON — A violence prevention program held a meeting Thursday evening to discuss slowing down crime in younger populations.

Cure Violence Global, also known as CVG, is a program that says they have helped other cities reduce their gun violence from 60 percent to 30 percent.

“This is accomplished by hiring members of the community who have had similar life experiences to those at highest risk of committing acts of violence,” the CVG website says. “Staff are trained as community health workers and receive extensive education and coaching in evidence-based methods of mediation, persuasion, behavior change, and norm change — all of which are essential for limiting the spread of outbreaks of violence.”

Dayton residents showed up to the event, and are eager to see change.

“I think it’s well worth trying out,” Julian Pruitt from Dayton said.

Pruitt believes with the right mentors and guidance, the program will be impactful.

Mayor Jeff Mims said that having these community leaders be the example could show youth that things can be changed.

“Break up a fight, mediating the disagreement between even adults, for a young person to maybe see some adults change their attitude in the middle of a disturbance,” Mims said.

The program will focus on target neighborhood areas that are hit hardest by violent crime.

The implementation of the program is not free.

“We’re probably $450,000 that we’re looking at in terms of getting this situation kicked off,” Mims said.

Mims is hoping to have this program start by the beginning of the summer 2025.

