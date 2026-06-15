Weekend shootings in Dayton leave neighbors on edge

DAYTON — The Dayton Police Department is investigating two shootings that took place over the weekend, happening within hours of each other.

Neighbors said they are worried about the violence.

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News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins will be in Dayton LIVE with the 911 Call on News Center 7’s Daybreak.

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The first shooting took place in the 2400 block of North Main Street around 2 p.m.

The second shooting happened in the 200 block of Anna Street around 4:30 p.m.

Neighbors in the area had been outside doing yardwork before the rain had them going back inside. Minutes later, shots rang out.

Two neighbors spoke to News Center 7 off camera.

“We could have just been there at the right moment; they could have just shot us for no reason,” said one neighbor.

The neighbors said they believe they saw the possible suspect running throughout the neighborhood, disappearing behind houses.

News Center 7 is working to learn the condition of the person who was shot, and if there is a suspect in custody.

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