Head-on collision in Indiana results in two fatalities

DEARBORN COUNTY, Indiana — Two Ohio residents were killed, and three other people were injured in a head-on collision in Indiana on Sunday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m., troopers from the Indiana State Police- Versailles Post were called to US-52 in northern Dearborn County for a crash, according to a spokesperson.

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During the initial investigation, it was revealed that a 2020 Honda Civic, driven by 22-year-old Kelis Manuel from Fairfield, Ohio, was heading westbound on US-52.

Manuel was in a no-passing zone when she attempted to pass a 2006 Dodge Ram that was pulling a utility trailer.

Manuel’s vehicle struck a 2021 Volvo semi head-on, driven by 49-year-old Jimmy Davis from Cincinnati.

The semi came to a rest in the middle of the road. Manuel’s vehicle went off the left side of the roadway.

Davis was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Manuel and a rear-seat passenger in her vehicle were transported to Cincinnati area hospitals with life-threatening injuries.

Two other passengers, 21-year-old Kimora Manuel from Cincinnati and 22-year-old Le’Marea Holmes from Cincinnati, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Alcohol and heavy rain in the area at the time of the crash may have been a contributing factor to the accident.

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