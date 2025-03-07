Man formally charged in hit-and-run death of pedestrian after Dayton Dragons game

DAYTON — A man has been indicted in connection to the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian in April 2024 after a Dayton Dragons game, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Jacob Kraft was formally charged Friday on two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, vehicular assault, two counts of failure to stop after an accident and two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence, the prosecutor’s office says.

74-year-old Theodore Agler and a 78-year-old woman were hit by a car as they were leaving a Dayton Dragons baseball game on April 19, 2024. Agler died 10 days later from his injuries, according to the prosecutor’s office. The woman survived, but had serious injuries.

Surveillance videos from the scene captured the moment both pedestrians were crossing Webster Street when they were hit by a truck, allegedly driven by Kraft. As the truck fled the area, one of the pedestrians was hit again while they were on the ground, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Officers combed the area the night of the crash and were able to locate and detain Kraft.

The prosecutor’s office says Kraft’s blood alcohol level was more than double the legal limit at the time of the crash.

Kraft will be arraigned and enter his plea on March 20, 2025.





