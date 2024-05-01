74-year-old man dies after being hit by car while leaving Dayton Dragons game

DAYTON — A 74-year-old man hit by a vehicle near Day Air Ballpark last month has died, police said Wednesday.

Dayton police Sgt. Gordon Cairns said an elderly couple was leaving the Dragons game on April 19 when they were hit by a car. This past week, one of the victims died.

Dayton police and medics were called to the crash at East Monument Avenue and Webster Street around 10:15 p.m., News Center 7 previously reported. Both of the victims were transported to a local hospital.

According to a Dayton Police crash report, the driver, a 23-year-old West Milton man, failed to stop and identify himself as required by law.

We are working to learn the deceased man’s identity and will continue updating this story.

