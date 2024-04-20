Crews called to crash near Day Air Ballpark

DAYTON — Police were called to a crash near Day Air Ballpark Friday night.

Around 10:15 p.m. Dayton police and medics were called to East Monument Avenue and Webster Street for reports of a crash, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Initial scanner traffic indicates at least one person was reportedly hit by a car.

We have a News Center 7 crew on the scene and will update as we get new information.

