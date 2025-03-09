Part of Brown Street blocked as police deal with ‘disruptive crowd,’ investigate shots fired

DAYTON — Police have blocked off part of Brown Street in Dayton as they investigate possible shots fired.

Brown Street is blocked from Magnolia Street to East Stewart.

The University of Dayton sent a message telling students to avoid the area.

“Active police investigation for shots fired in the area of Jasper St. Avoid the area and await further information,” the university said.

Montgomery County dispatch confirms that they are investigating shots fired in the area.

