Winning Powerball ticket sold in Ohio

BROOKPARK, Ohio — A winning Powerball Ticket was sold in Ohio.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

One person in Ohio won $150,000 with 4 of 5 winning numbers, the Powerball, and the powerplay multiplier from Saturday night’s drawing.

TRENDING STORIES:

The winning numbers were 2, 4, 16, 23, 63, and the Powerball was 13. The powerplay multiplier was 3.

The winning ticket was sold at Smith and Snow Shell in Brookpark, Ohio.

No one won the $320 Million jackpot.

The next drawing will be on Monday, March 10, with an estimated jackpot of $335 Million.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group