Multiple arrests, medical calls as police use ‘chemical munitions’ to break up UD gathering

DAYTON — Officers broke up at St. Patrick’s Day gathering near the University of Dayton Saturday afternoon after multiple arrests and medic calls to the area.

According to a message sent by the University of Dayton, medics were called to the 400 block of Lowes Street around 20 times by 3 p.m. Police dispatch told News Center 7, the calls were for ‘unconscious males.’

Because of this, officers were attempting to disperse crowds in the area for the safety of responding crews. According to the university, bottles were thrown at officers and the crowd was not ‘heeding commands.’

Officers then used ‘chemical munitions’ to disperse the crowds and five people were arrested, according to the university.

News Center 7 spoke to people attending the event who said they were hit with pepper balls.

The university says they will continue to review today’s events and that law enforcement will remain on campus this evening.

