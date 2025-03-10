Community reacts after plane headed to Springfield crashes in Pennsylvania

SPRINGFIELD — A plane on its way to Springfield crashed Sunday afternoon, leaving five people in the hospital.

The plane was scheduled to land at the Springfield municipal airport, but faced troubles after take off.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson speaks with the Springfield community about the crash LIVE on News Center 7 at 11.

TRENDING STORIES:

For most, the crash felt a little too close to home.

“You know, when I hear about a plane crash, or really any tragedy, it’s just sad,” Gaylynn Jordan said.

Jordan says every plane crash she’s heard about this year has taken her breath away.

“You don’t expect stuff to fall out of the sky anymore. It’s hard to take plane crashes,” Jordan said.

The plane took off from the Lancaster Airport in Pennsylvania, headed toward Springfield. The pilot communicated with air traffic control that there was a door open and they needed to land back at Lancaster. The tower gave the pilot permission to land, but the pilot said it would be difficult to land at the runway due to wind and said they’d like to land on the runway they had just taken off from. The tower gave them permission again.

Moments later, the tower tells the pilot to “pull up,” and the plane crashed into the ground.

“We did have multiple vehicles catch on fire due to the aircraft,” Manheim Township Fire Chief Scott Little said. “We are now transitioning to the recovery and investigation phase.”

Jordan says she flys all the time.

“It does make you pause momentarily. I think one of the big things is all the near misses, also,” Jordan said.

In Springfield, Rita Jones says she is happy the five people on the plane are still alive, but she won’t be getting on a plane.

“I don’t want to go up there. I can’t control anything up there,” Jones said. “I want to stay down here on the ground where you could control it, at least three fourths of it.”

Jordan, on the other hand, isn’t cancelling any of her future flights.

“No, I just kind of take things in stride,” Jordan said.

The Springfield airport management had no comment on the situation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group