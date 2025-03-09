Man pleads guilty to sexual exploitation, trafficking of two girls

COLUMBUS — A man pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a minor and sex trafficking Wednesday, according to the United States Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Ohio.

Anthony Sims, 56, allegedly sexually exploited two minor girls, forcing one of them to engage in commercial sex acts with men at hotels, according to the attorney’s office.

Sims admitted to raping a 12-year-old girl multiple times in 2020, as well as giving her marijuana and alcohol, the attorney’s office says.

According to the attorney’s office, Sims also raped a 13-year-old girl after getting her high on marijuana. The 13-year-old was also taken to hotels and forced to have sex with approximately 50 men, the attorney’s office says.

Sims is a registered sex offender with two convictions from Michigan, and was at the time of these incidents.

Sims’ plea includes a sentencing recommendation of 25 to 50 years in prison.

