Authorities: Armed man shot by Secret Service near White House while Trump out of town

WASHINGTON D.C. — An armed man believed to be traveling from Indiana was shot by U.S. Secret Service agents near the White House after a confrontation early Sunday, according to authorities.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

No one else was injured in the shooting that happened around midnight about a block from the White House, according to a Secret Service statement. President Donald Trump was in Florida at the time of the shooting.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Secret Service received information from local police about an alleged “suicidal individual” who was traveling from Indiana and found the man’s car and a person matching his description nearby.

“As officers approached, the individual brandished a firearm and an armed confrontation ensued, during which shots were fired by our personnel,” the Secret Service said in a statement.

The man was hospitalized. The Secret Service said his condition was “unknown.”

The Metropolitan Police Department will investigate because the shooting involved law enforcement officers. A message left Sunday for the police department wasn’t immediately returned.

The Associated Press Contributed to this report.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group