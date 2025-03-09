1 dead, 1 arrested after shooting inside Dollar General store in Ohio

KNOX COUNTY, Ohio — A man was shot and killed inside a Dollar General in Ohio Saturday evening, according to our media partners WBNS-10 TV.

Mount Vernon Police Department officers were called to a Dollar General store in the 800 block of Coshocton Avenue around 4:15 p.m. on reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, police found a man dead inside the store.

No other victims were found in the store, according to WBNS-10 TV.

Witnesses told police that the suspect left the area.

Knox County Sheriff’s deputies saw a suspect vehicle and stopped it, according to WBNS-10 TV.

Deputies detained the man and woman inside.

WBNS-10 reported that police arrested Patrick Yoder, 36, on an aggravated murder charge with a firearms specification.

Yoder has been booked in Knox County Jail with no bond.

Authorities didn’t provide the woman’s identity.

Additional information on the shooting was not immediately available.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI), the Knox County Prosecutor’s Office and the Knox County Coroner’s Office helped in this investigation.

