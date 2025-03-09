Police investigating reported stabbing near motel in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — Police are investigating a reported stabbing in Trotwood Sunday afternoon, according to a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor.

The stabbing was reported in the 5000 block of W Third Street just after 11 a.m.

Initial reports indicate the incident happened near the Club Motel.

It is not clear if anyone was hurt in this incident.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

