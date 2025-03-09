Police investigating reported stabbing near motel in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — Police are investigating a reported stabbing in Trotwood Sunday afternoon, according to a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The stabbing was reported in the 5000 block of W Third Street just after 11 a.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Officer injured, at least one in custody after shots fired near University of Dayton
- Authorities: Armed man shot by Secret Service near White House while Trump out of town
- Multiple arrests, medical calls as police use ‘chemical munitions’ to break up UD gathering
Initial reports indicate the incident happened near the Club Motel.
It is not clear if anyone was hurt in this incident.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group